FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – As a result of recent rains eroding part of the shoulder on Auberry Road in the Alder Springs area, The Fresno County Department of Public Works and Planning Road Maintenance Operations (RMO) is closing the road at dusk on Monday Night.

Both Fresno Co. Public Works and Planning RMO will man the closure throughout the night and work with a contractor to reopen the road as quickly as possible. The California Highway Patrol is aware that this detour is no longer an option for CalTrans’ 168 closure from the rockslides.

Fresno County says that the only detour is Tollhouse Road. The County’s RMO is running maintenance vehicles on Tollhouse 24 hours a day to keep the road open.

Unless it’s an absolute necessity, they encourage the public not to travel in this area due to the limited roads that are open and the incoming inclement weather. They say if you have to drive along Tollhouse Road, to do so cautiously as it’s a narrow and winding two-lane road.