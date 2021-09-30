Fresno Co. Clerk: Signatures to recall Kingsburg councilwoman Jewel Hurtado received

KINGSBURG, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County Clerk officials have confirmed that recall efforts are underway in the City of Kingsburg to remove councilmember Jewel Hurtado from office.

Fresno County Clerk James Kus says the county received 423 raw signatures when only 354 were needed to begin recall efforts.

Kus says the county will now have 30 business days to verify that the signatures received are from registered voters in Hurtado’s district.

According to officials, if signatures are verified and there are enough to push for a recall election, the county will present a certification report to the Kingsburg City Council at one of their regularly scheduled council meetings.

