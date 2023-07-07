SQUAW VALLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County wants public comment from residents regarding Assembly Bill 2022, which would remove the term “Squaw” from Squaw Valley by 2025.

In September of last year, Governor Gavin Newsom signed the bill, which would remove the term some legislators say is an “ethnic, racial, and sexist slur”, from all places throughout the state.

County Supervisor Nathan Magsig, who represents District 5 including Squaw Valley, told us Friday this gives residents an opportunity he doesn’t believe they’ve had to weigh in on the controversial renaming process.

“Give people an opportunity, roughly about 10 days to take a look at these procedures and then provide their comments back to the county. And we will communicate those comments up to the state. So, we’re really asking for residents who have an interest in this to let their voices be heard,” said Magsig.

Following Newsom’s signing of AB 2022 to ban the use of “Squaw” in September, the Federal Government’s Board on Geographic Names followed it up and voted to rename Squaw Valley to Yokuts Valley in January.

“The federal government has taken action already. This is separate from what the state has done, and they refer to the place on their maps as Yokuts Valley. So, I know it has upset a lot of residents,” said Magsig, who says the county will continue to refer to the area as Squaw Valley.

Friday, he wanted to remind residents of the county’s lawsuit against the state’s action, with the next hearing scheduled for November.

“There are violations of 1st Amendment rights, freedom of speech and expression. And also too, we believe the state has overstepped its, its true authority which is found in the state constitution,” he said.

In the heart of the valley, the current signage remains.

From the “Indian Trading Center”, to the motel, the post office, and businesses like Squaw Valley Realty.

Its owner, Lonnie Work, is head of the “Save Squaw Valley” committee.

“This has been the community of Squaw Valley since the 1880s. They don’t want it and we do appreciate what the county’s doing,” he said.

Work says the name change would not only cost families money to re-do licenses, insurance, mail, and more; but that it would cost the community its history.

Native American Activist Jamie Nelson says, the name must be changed, and that the word carries a dark history and is inherently offensive.

“Things like this that attack our dignity, where we’re basically witnessing a group of white people and white leaders dictate to us, Native people, how we should feel about a specific, in this case, word,” he said.

If you would like to submit your opinion on the name change, and AB 2022, you can find more information on how to do so by clicking here.