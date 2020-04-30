Fresno clinic opens the door for COVID-19 antibody testing

FRESNO, California (KGPE) — For those who think they’ve contracted the novel coronavirus, a Fresno clinic has made it easier to find out if you’ve developed the antibodies to fight the virus.

Everyday Healthcare started this service last Thursday from their Shields Avenue location. The staff there draw blood from the patient and that sample is sent to a Quest Diagnostics lab. Results can turnaround within 24 hours.

Those with health insurance should only have to pay the copay at most, but those without insurance will have to pay Quest Diagnostics $55.

The only thing barring you from submitting to this testing is if you’re showing COVID-19 symptoms.

“This is more like, you think you’ve had the symptoms in the past and it’s been 10-14 days since you’ve had those symptoms,” Gilbert Bustos, office manager at Everyday Healthcare, said.

Bustos adds it’s been overwhelming not only because of the massive interest from patients, but also the number of companies trying to market their tests.

Right now, there are over 150 different COVID-19 antibody tests on the market. Early research by California scientists has found one-in-three of these tests produce false positives more than 10% of the time.

The test Quest Diagnostics is using for Everyday Healthcare is FDA approved. Bustos said people just need to take the extra step to know the company behind the test when looking into this.

Also, anyone submitting for this test should do it in a clinic or hospital setting, Bustos recommends.

“That way if the patient has any further questions they can ask the doctor,” he said.

Everyday Healthcare is currently not offering this at their Shaw Avenue location.

Fresno County health officials are still looking into getting the materials needed to do COVID-19 antibody testing on a widespread basis.

