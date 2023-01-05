FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After the downpour, city crews around the valley are working hard to clean up the aftermath of Wednesday night’s storm.

While flooding is a major concern, officials say they have seen more downed trees than flooded roadways.

Clean-up crews kicked into overdrive to unclog gutters and clean up fallen trees.

“We’ve had crews from about midnight till this morning for a lot of tree calls we had about thirty tree calls last night,” said Scott Mozier, Director of Fresno Public Works.

Overnight the wind and rain toppled trees that have been part of the local landscape for decades.

One even slammed into a car outside of the Piccadilly Inn.

Dozens of crews doing all they can to get ahead of the weather with plenty more on the way.

“We’re fixing potholes, clearing drain inlets, so there not clogging throughout the storm,” said Paul Armendariz, Assitant Public Utilities Director of the City of Clovis

The cities of Fresno and Clovis are both giving away free sandbags.

For people in Fresno and Clovis, the easiest way to report flooding or a fallen tree is through your city’s app whether that be Fresgo or Go-Clovis app.