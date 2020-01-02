Fresno City Hall launches new security screenings for all visitors

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — For Fresno’s City Hall, the new year means new security.

“It’s an important step forward for us, not only to insure the security of the people that work at City Hall but those folks that visit us on a regular basis,” said Mark Standriff, Director of Communications and Public Affairs.

The plan approved back in August went into effect for the first time on Thursday. This is what you need to know.

Entrances: There’s only one for non-employees, and it’s located on the first floor on P-street.

Once there, it’s a quick security screening for you walking through a metal detector, and a conveyor belt screen for any bags or large coats you may have with you.

Standriff says it’s all done pretty quick.

“It’s a much less invasive thing to go through than with TSA at the airport,” Standriff said. “It’s just a simple walk through a metal detector.”

Angel D’Jesus had some business to take care of on this second day of the new year, and is one of the first ones through city hall’s enhanced safety measures.

“It was pretty good you know — interesting,” D’Jesus said. “It was inconvenient, but you know it’s time for security nowadays, you know anything can happen, so it wasn’t that bad and it was fast.”

On Thursday, there were some small back-ups in the line.

D’Jesus said it wasn’t more than five minutes for him. And, city hall said it will only get better from here.

“One of the good things for us is because this is right after New Year’s, things tend to be a little bit slower and a lot less traffic,” Standriff said. “Just like restaurants do with the soft opening, so if there are any glitches or things that come up that have to be fixed before business that’s usual next week we can get those things under control.”

“We live in this time, you never know,” said D’Jesus. “You know security is needed and it’s about time to step up.”

