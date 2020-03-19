Fresno City Hall closes to public with exception to city council meetings

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The city of Fresno announced Thursday that it is closing City Hall to the public until further notice with the exception of city council meetings.

The announcement, posted to the city’s Twitter account, said a maximum of 50 people is allowed inside the city council chambers.

City Hall is closed to the public until further notice with the exception of City Council meetings. A maximum of 50 people are allowed inside the chambers. @CMACTV airs all council meetings live. We encourage you to view the meetings by visiting https://t.co/EwTKvRoIet pic.twitter.com/o4wicdHriV — City of Fresno (@CityofFresno) March 19, 2020

City council meetings can be viewed online through CMAC.

