FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Fresno City Councilmembers Garry Bredefled, Tyler Maxwell and Miguel Arias will be holding a press conference on Tuesday to discuss their opposition to senate bill SB930.

If approved, SB 930 would allow the sales of alcohol in bars to extend until 4 a.m.

“The effort to keep Fresno bars open until 4 a.m. from 2 a.m. is reckless and dangerous. Should SB930 pass, our citizens and their families will have a greater chance being injured or killed due to having more drunk drivers on your road,” said Councilmember Garry Bredefeld.

Members of Alcohol Justice and California Friday Night Live will also be speaking.