Fresno City Councilmember tests positive for COVID-19 a second time

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno City Councilmember Esmeralda Soria announced she has tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

This is the second time that Soria has contracted the virus and according to officials, she was present at the City Council Chambers Thursday for a city meeting.

Officials say that Mayor Jerry Dyer and other city staff were present at the in-person meeting.

City Council Vice President Nelson Esparza says he was only present at the meeting until 3 p.m., but that he did sit next to Soria for about two hours. Both were wearing their face masks.

Officials say all council members and the mayor are vaccinated against COVID-19 and that the council meeting was closed to the public.