FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno City Councilman Luis Chavez announced his candidacy for Fresno County Board of Supervisors District 3 on Wednesday.

Chavez released the following statement.

“After much deliberation with my family and members of the community across central and south Fresno, I believe we deserve a strong, responsive advocate on the Fresno County Board of Supervisors. That is why I am excited to launch my campaign for Supervisor in the Third District.

As your Supervisor, I’m committed to fighting to bring better paying jobs to our community, improve our neighborhoods with clean streets and safe parks, and deliver a collaborative and comprehensive solution to our region’s homelessness crisis.

Our community was hit hardest by the pandemic, that’s why it’s important that our Supervisor possess the relationships, drive, and energy to help bounce back as quickly as possible. I will ensure our public health department is modernized and better capable of serving the most vulnerable during health emergencies.

And as a foster parent, nothing breaks my heart more than seeing children desperate for a home sleeping on the floor of county offices. As your Supervisor, I will fight to ease the burden of families seeking to foster children.

I look forward to hitting the pavement and talking to my neighbors about on-going issues affecting our county and developing solutions for a brighter future.”