Fresno City councilman announces legislation to repeal city’s shelter-in-place and emergency orders

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Fresno City Council Member Garry Bredefeld held a press conference Wednesday afternoon to introduce legislation that would repeal the city’s shelter-in-place order.

“Its been extended a number of times, most recently until May 31,” said Bredefeld. “It’s been arbitrary, it’s been irrational, and it’s caused tremendous confusion for Fresnans and people in neighboring cities.”

He said repealing the city’s shelter-in-place order could help the county make a case to Governor Newsom to ease restrictions.

“Fresno County will be submitting a plan to the governor on Friday to open up businesses in Fresno County, and they’ll also have a plan for restaurants,” said Bredefeld.

Fresno County District 5 Supervisor Nathan Magsig says the county sent a letter to Governor Newsom on Tuesday.

“We are pushing on the governor to allow us at the local level to deem what’s most appropriate for us here,” said Magsig.

Magsig said they’re urging the governor to let Fresno County move into phase two of reopening, even though it still hasn’t met the criteria for testing numbers and deaths.

“What we’ve done is ask the state to reconsider the metrics that they’re using to allow us to go into the variance of phase two so that we can move forward and reopen some of the businesses that are currently being asked to stay closed,” said Dr. Rais Vohra with the Fresno County Department of Public Health.

Bredefeld says his proposed resolution will be brought to the city council on Thursday, May 21.

