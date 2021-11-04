Fresno City Council votes to purchase old UMC campus for over $4 million

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno City Council voted in favor of offering $4.25 million to Fresno County to purchase the old University Medical Center campus on Thursday.

The City Council hopes to turn the old campus located on Cedar and Kings Canyon avenues into a mixed-income housing and retail site for those in the community.

Mayor Jerry Dyer said he supports the council’s vote stating, “I am very hopeful that the county will accept this offer as is, and again, I look forward to what we’re going to see in the future because once the city is in control of this property, we’re going to move fast.”

If the county accepts the offer, the city says it would clear the land over the next 12 months and prepare to begin construction.