FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – More stray dogs and cats will have to stay on the streets of Fresno after The Fresno City Council voted to approve a resolution to drastically reduce the number of animals taken in at the already overcrowded Fresno Animal Center.

The city says they were caught flat-footed after Fresno Humane said it would no longer run the Fresno Animal Center.

“We need time to breathe to put this together,” said City Manager Georgeanne White.

She says Thursday’s vote to curb the number of animals going into the Fresno Animal Center gives the city some much-needed breathing room.

“We don’t have expertise on staff we don’t have people who have ever done that is why we have relied on experts around us,” White said.

Right now every kennel in the Fresno Animal Center is full. According to the City, the shelter is over three times capacity with more than 500 dogs and a hundred cats inside.

Fresno mayor Jerry Dyer says the resolution is the only way for the city to handle the situation humanely.

“In essence, we would no longer be taking in stray animals for some time probably upwards of about 60 days,” said Dyer.

He says although it is a difficult decision to stop taking in strays, it is necessary to take care of the ones already in the city’s care.

“As a result of that, there is always the potential of diseases that get into the shelter and become widespread, and we have a likelihood of animals becoming more vicious,” Dyer said.

While the shelter would no longer be accepting strays, it would still be required by law to take in injured, sick, and aggressive animals.

The City has partnered with veterinarians at UC Davis and local shelters to find solutions to the ongoing issue.

“We need to focus on this now and focus on spay and neuter, that needs to be the priority,” said Mell Garcia founder of Mell’s Mutts Rescue.

The City says they only have seven full-time employees at the shelter. Interested residents can apply to work at the shelter online.