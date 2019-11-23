Fresno City Council unanimously pledges $40,000 to Valley Crime Stoppers reward for mass shooting

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — In an effort to incentivize people to come forward with information about Sunday’s mass shooting, Fresno City Council decided to invest $40,000 into Valley Crime Stoppers. City leaders are calling this move a show of unity.

The decision came during a special meeting at Fresno City Hall. The shooting claimed the lives of four men. All were just attending a football watch party on the 5300 block of East Lamona Ave.

Right now, the reward stands at $56,000. Council member Esmeralda Soria and Assemblyman Jim Patterson each donated $5,000 earlier this week.

All the victims come from Fresno’s Hmong community. The community’s leaders and elders were present at the special meeting, including some of the victims’ families.

Pao Yang, the executive director of Southeast Asian nonprofit The Fresno Center, thanked city council for what they did.

“This week has been a nightmare for us. There are no words to describe how the community is feeling. We’re just happy from the generosity of the city,” Yang said.

Mayor Lee Brand and Fresno Police Chief Andy Hall joined the meeting to say it wasn’t just the Hmong community affected by this — but the city as a whole.

That’s why city council president Paul Caprioglio said the decision was an easy one.

“It’s an illustration of how Fresno comes together. We will catch and prosecute these killers to the full extent of the law,” he said.

Hall wouldn’t comment much on the investigation Friday, but said police are working on “productive leads.”

He added he only has one focus right now.

“I made a commitment to the family that I will not grieve until we capture these suspects and bring them to justice,” said Hall.

The city, as well as several family members, have started GoFundMe campaigns. The one by the city will help families with funeral and medical costs.

Find them below:

