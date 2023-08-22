FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In a press conference on Tuesday morning, three Fresno City Council members; Garry Bredefeld, Miguel Arias, and Nelson Esparza said they were joining forces.

“We at every level of government must be hyper, vigilant, and enact better safeguards to ensure the safety of the public,” said Nelson Esparza, Council member for District 7.

They want more transparency from business owners to come into town wanting to operate an infectious disease

“It is our responsibility to react to situations like this lab in our home county accordingly,” said Esparza.

If the new ordinance is passed, new requirements will be put in place for those wanting to operate an infectious disease lab within the city limits.

Some of the requirements will include obtaining proper local state and federal licensing.

As well as letting the planning Director know of them in once the conditional use permit is approved.

The city will notify businesses within 1000 feet that the lab will be coming into their area.

There were also be penalties if this ordinance pass and business owners failed to abide by its requirements.