FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After a year and a half of controversy, the City of Fresno considering buying the Tower Theatre for historical preservation.

Councilmembers Miguel Arias and Esmerelda Soria have announced plans to bring forward a proposal before the council on Thursday that proposes the city buy the theater and adjacent properties, writing in their own separate statements:

“Tower Theatre is a historic icon for the community, and I am very pleased this item is being

brought before the City Council for our consideration of the purchase of Tower Theatre for the

community’s use and enjoyment.” – Esmeralda Soria, Council Member District 1

“The Tower Theatre has been the economic anchor for our Tower District for generations. Our

small businesses and residents want to preserve our historic jewel so they can continue to

invest and thrive in the Tower District.” – Miguel Arias, Council Member District 3

After a year and a half of protests, the city of Fresno is throwing its hat into the sale of the Tower Theatre.

“This is a very positive development and we are pleased the city is showing leadership on this issue and taking the steps to resolve a problem that has been very divisive for the community and has cost a lot of harm to our community and local businesses,” said Jaguar Bennett with Save the Tower Committee. “But we are waiting to see how this will work in practice and how this will be implemented.”

The city council will consider a resolution to buy the theater, the parking lot, and the Me-N-Ed’s location for $6.5 million. Sequoia Brewing Company will have the option to buy its own property for $1.2 million, minus its legal fees.

In a statement, Kimberly L. Mayhew, the lawyer for Sequoia Brewing company, wrote:

“This is an excellent result for our client and for the Tower community. Sequoia’s contractual rights were honored, and the Tower Theatre will be available for the public to use and enjoy. It’s a win-win. Our client will be giving back to the community, by donating all of the funds that were generously given by Sequoia’s supporters, to benefit the arts in the Tower District.”

Back in September 2020, the owner of the Tower Theatre decided to sell the parcel of land including the theater to Adventure Church, which had been holding weekly services in the theater.

The Tower District is known for being supportive of the LGBTQ+ community and once news broke of the sale, protestors gathered each week in front of the theater to protest the sale.

The protests gained national attention and the sale underwent a lengthy legal battle.

Mayor Jerry Dyer says the city aims to help preserve the Tower Threatre, writing in a statement:

“The Tower Theatre’s status has created a tremendous amount of controversy during this past year, including legal proceedings over its proposed sale. City leaders’ overarching desire is to ensure all groups have equal access to the theatre, as well as to preserve this crown jewel in the heart of our city. “- Mayor Jerry Dyer

Despite the contract that states that escrow had to close by March 2021, a lawyer for the church said the church still has a purchasing agreement.

“Adventure Church has a current and valid contract to purchase the Tower Theater Property and related properties. The City of Fresno and the Tower Theatre owners will be required to compensate our client for all damages if the City of Fresno induces a breach of that contract, or conducts inverse condemnation of its rights to acquire the Tower Theatre property.”– Adventure Church statement

The proposal from the city said that all religious groups would be able to utilize the theater if the sale goes through. Soria said that includes Adventure Church.

