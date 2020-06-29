Live Now
Fresno City Council President Miguel Arias’s child tests positive for COVID-19

Dist. 3: Miguel Arias moves to November ballot, opponents still fighting for 2nd

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno City Council President Miguel Arias announced Monday that his child tested positive for COVID-19.

Arias’s said his family immediately followed Fresno County Public Health Department’s guidance, notified affected parties, and is receiving medical attention and his family will remain isolated until cleared by the Fresno County Department of Public Health.

“This is a scary and uncertain time for my family. However, like the many other affected families in our county, we remain positive and confident we will recover soon. I will take this time to protect my family’s health while meeting my elected responsibilities to the best of my ability. Once again I ask that everyone take all necessary precautions, including wearing a mask because the lives of our loved ones depend on it.”

Council President Miguel Arias 

Aries canceled any in-person City business or travel until further notice.

The June 30 Fresno City Council meeting will be hosted virtually instead of in-person as previously noticed. 

