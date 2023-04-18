FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The president of the Fresno City Council has launched a literature campaign Tuesday designed to ensure every District 4 child has equal access to books year-round.

Councilmember Tyler Maxwell was joined by the local nonprofit Reading Heart, Iron Workers Local 155, Fresno State students, CSU Fresno Art and Humanities instructor Glenn Terpstra, and District 4 neighbors to launch the “On the Same Page” literature campaign.

Officials say the goal of this campaign is to place a free little neighborhood library in every District 4 neighborhood. The neighborhood libraries will serve as community book exchange hubs where families can borrow or donate a book.

Over the next month, officials say Iron Workers 155 will install at least one little library in every District 4 neighborhood. These libraries will be routinely stocked and maintained by “little

librarians”: a group of volunteer mothers, grandparents, educators, and District 4 families.

“The best investment we can make as a city is an investment into our children,” said Council

President Tyler Maxwell. “The goal is to ensure that no child is ever more than a 5-minute walk

away from free books year-round. If 1,000 people can donate just one book, we will be able to fully stock a little library in every District 4 neighborhood and help keep our children on the same page academically.”

According to officials, this initiative also marks the launch of a city-wide book drive with a goal of collecting 1,000 books in 30 days to help stock every neighborhood library. These nonprofits have collaborated with the Arts and Humanities College and Fresno State students who also had the opportunity to personally design and paint each library with unique themes inspired by some of their favorite children’s books.

To participate in the book drive, neighbors are welcome to drop off a new or gently used book at one of the following eight locations:

Vision View Business Center – Suite #212

4974 E. Clinton Avenue, Fresno, CA 93727

Fresno City Hall – 1st Floor Lobby

2600 Fresno Street, Fresno, CA 93721

Fresno State – University Student Union

5280 N Jackson Avenue, Fresno, CA 93740

Fresno State – Lynda and Stewart Resnick Student Union

5244 N Jackson Avenue, Fresno, CA 93740

Fresno State – Phebe Conley Art Gallery

5225 N Backer Avenue, Fresno, CA 93740

Fashion Fair – Indoor next to Baskin Robbins

645 E Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93710

Campus Pointe – Inside Maya Cinemas

3090 E Campus Pointe Dr, Fresno, CA 93710

Legends Comics and Games

5412 N Blackstone Ave, Fresno, CA 93710

The deadline to donate books will be Thursday, May 18th, 2023. Residents can also call the

District 4 office at (559) 621-8000 or send an email to District4@fresno.gov to donate books.