WASHINGTON, D.C. (KSEE/KGPE) – This week, President Joe Biden congratulated Congress for passing the Safer Communities Act, a bipartisan bill to reduce gun violence. Fresno City Council president Nelson Esparza was invited to the celebration in Washington, D.C.

“Today is many things. It is proof that despite the naysayers we can make meaningful progress,” the president said in a speech on Monday.

“I received an invitation from the White House to attend the celebration,” said Esparza, adding that it was an honor to join the nation’s leaders, gun violence survivors, and advocates on the South Lawn for the historic moment.

The city council president said the legislation is especially relevant in Fresno. According to Fresno PD, the city has seen 250 shootings this year so far, and 120 shooting victims.

“It will not save every life from the epidemic of gun violence but if this law had been in place years ago even this last year lives would have been saved,” said Biden.

“It requires young people under 21 to undergo and pass background checks, provides funding to address the youth mental health crisis. Additionally, it makes gun trafficking and straw purchasing a federal crime,” Esparza explained.

He stressed the importance of additional funding for youth mental health but said it’s still unclear whether Fresno will get a direct allocation from the federal government or if it will come from the state.

“These monies are supposed to come down to our local communities and can help us fund the fight against youth mental crisis,” he said.

The president signed the bipartisan Safer Communities Act into law nearly two weeks ago.

The law also keeps guns out of the hands of more domestic abusers and helps law enforcement get guns away from people deemed a danger to themselves or others.