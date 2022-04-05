FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Fresno City Council President Nelson Esparza called for a special meeting at Trails End Mobile Home Park after controversy over new ownership.

Our station has been investigating Trails End Mobile Home Park, where 56-year-old Ronald Richardson died last year.

“The City of Fresno has prioritized the well-being of residents of Trails End Mobile Home Park since before it initiated the receivership process, in order to ensure the Park is safe and up to code,” said Esparza, “I am calling for a Special Closed Session Meeting of the City Council this upcoming Thursday to discuss the legal proceeding involving Trails End.”

Esparza called for the meeting on Thursday but the judge who will determine the next owner is supposed to make her ruling on Wednesday.

“Fighting for our homes because our children and the children after that need a home,” said tenant Heidi Phillips. “This is a stand.”

Tenants of the north Fresno mobile home park delivered letters to City Hall from children that said “save our homes” and “stand with us”.

“They are trying to take his home like Cesar is only 12 years old and my daughter is only one and if they take our homes the kids are not gonna have anywhere to go and it’s sad,” said Phillips.

Our station’s year-long investigation into the neglected park led to the city taking the park’s owner to court to get it cleaned up. The judge appointed a third party who is now recommending Harmony Communities buy the park. The third-party states the company has a proven track record and will invest $300,000 to get it up to code, but some residents want to buy and run the park themselves because they are worried about rent hikes, removal of their things, and strict rules.

Councilmember Mike Karbassi doesn’t represent the district but spent time on Tuesday night to hear concerns from residents including Randy Gonzales. Gonzales has rented a trailer in Trails End for 4 years.

“It is devastating to us it is totally crushing,” said Gonzales.

Last month, a notice was posted on Gonzales’s trailer regarding the mildew and mold from a water heater that has been leaking for years. Gonzales worries that if the landlord doesn’t fix the issue he will have nowhere to go.”

“It is the feeling that I hope no one has to go through,” said Gonzales.

Fresno does have a rent control ordinance and the judge did question if low-income tenants would be able to purchase the park.

The lawyer representing about a dozen tenants that want to run the park did petition the judge to ask her to hold off on her decision until Thursday until the city holds their meeting.