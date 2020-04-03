Fresno City Council, planning commission meetings move online due to COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno City Council and city planning commission meetings have moved online to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19.

Councilmembers and the public will join council meetings through Zoom, a web conference tool, starting Thursday, April 9, said city spokesman Mark Standriff. The public will be able to provide comments during meetings through Zoom or phone number.

“In an effort to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19 and flatten the curve, city council meetings will be held electronically while providing the public several options to participate,” said Fresno City Council President Miguel Arias. “This action allows us to ensure the health and safety of our essential employees and the public.”

A designated phone line will offer Spanish and Hmong translations for a specific item on the April 9 agenda.

Standriff said written comments will also be accepted and entered into the record through the meeting through the city clerk’s existing E-Comments software and email.

City Council meetings will continue to be streamed on CMAC.tv through Channel 96 on Comcast or 99 on AT&T U-Verse and from the city’s website at https://fresno.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.

For additional information, contact Arias at 559-906-1443.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.