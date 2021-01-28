Fresno City Council passes resolution supporting Tom Flores’ induction to Pro Football Hall of Fame

FILE – Head coach Tom Flores and his Los Angeles Raiders prepare for battle against the San Diego Chargers during a game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 28, 1986 in Los Angeles, California. The Raiders won 17-13. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images – FILE)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno City Council has approved a resolution supporting NFL coaching legend Tom Flores be inducted into the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The city clerk will now send copies of the resolution to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Coach Committee and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, according to a joint statement from councilmembers Esmeralda Soria and Miguel Arias. Sanger adopted a similar resolution on Jan. 21.

Los Angeles and Huron are expected to also present city council resolutions of support.

Flores, a Valley native, attended Fresno City College where he was a star football player. His talent led him to play in the NFL with the Oakland Raiders, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills.

Flores made history by becoming the first Latino quarterback in professional football.

As an NFL coach, he was the first minority head coach to win a Super Bowl and one of two people in NFL history to win a Super Bowl as a player, assistant coach and head coach.

Soria and Arias said that Fresno recognizes Flores’ historical accomplishments and contributions to his community through the “Tom Flores Foundation.” A non-profit that benefits K-8 programs in art, science, and sports, giving students the opportunity for successful careers.

Flores has been nominated as a Hall of Fame finalist for the class of 2021. The committee is scheduled to vote on inductions the week of Feb. 6.

The councilmembers said Flores’ induction would be an honor that is “well deserved and long overdue.”