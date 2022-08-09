FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Some Fresno City Council members are speaking out against SB 930, a bill that would allow bars in California to sell alcohol until 4:00 a.m.

The City of Fresno was put on a list to pilot the program for five years but Mayor Jerry Dyer has since written a letter to Senator Wiener asking for the city to be removed from the bill because of safety concerns.

“Nothing good will result from people drinking alcohol from two in the morning to four in the morning,” said council member Garry Bredefeld.

According to the Fresno Police Department, officers made 1,681 DUI arrests in 2021 – an average of about five per day. This year, chief Paco Balderrama said they’re on track to make 2,000.

“That’s about 300 DUI arrests more than the past two years,” he said.

It’s one of the many reasons Bredefeld, Tyler Maxwell, and Miguel Arias say they’re opposed to SB 930. Maxwell said the extended bar hours might also increase the number of fatal car collisions in Fresno.

“In the past three years in the city of Fresno, fatal collisions in Fresno have risen by 38%, with nearly 60 people losing their lives in this town just last year alone,” he said.

Senator Wiener introduced the bill by saying it would allow businesses the chance to get an economic boost after a tough few years, however, some restaurant and bar employees say the risk outweighs the reward.

“I think we have enough problems as it is closing at 2:00. With people coming to work and going to work at 4:00, there’s going to be more accidents, more problems, period,” said Cassie Donlevy, a bartender at the Captain’s Brig in Fresno.

The bill is set for a hearing in the state assembly’s appropriations committee on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the council members at Tuesday’s press conference said they are bringing a resolution to the city council on Thursday to oppose the bill.