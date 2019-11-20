Fresno City Council members create donation fund and host blood drive for mass shooting victims

Some shooting victims are still recovering in the hospital

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Three members of Fresno City Council are imploring the community to donate to a newly created GoFundMe campaign to help the families affected by Sunday’s mass shooting.

You can click here to see the campaign created by council members Miguel Arias, Esmeralda Soria and Nelson Esparza. It aims to raise $500,000.

The three are also hosting a blood drive in front of Fresno City Hall in partnership with the Central California Blood Center. It runs from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

These efforts come before the City Council will discuss funding the Crime Stoppers reward in a special meeting Friday.

Soria has already provided Valley Crime Stoppers $5,000 to increase the reward to $15,000.

