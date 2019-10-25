Fresno City Council members address Fresno Police officer-involved shooting

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Five council members released statements about a video that has made national news that shows a Fresno Officer shooting and killing a teenager in 2017.

The council has a very mixed reaction. Miguel Arias, Esmeralda Soria and Nelson Esparza state the video speaks for itself and the city needs to take steps to ensure this never happens again.

“It is a tragic situation that has devastated three families,” said Arias. “You know clearly we need to improve training and de-escalation techniques in the police department and these are past incidents that we are now having to address.”

“We wanted to share our condolences because at the end of the day we lost human life,” said Soria.

Mike Karbassi and Gary Bredefeld released a statement of their own that stated protocols are in place and council members should not be involved.

“I know it looks terrible,” said Karbassi. “It is an absolute tragedy, but we had a grand jury, we had an independent police auditor and we have a DA and they reached their conclusion.

The full Arias, Soria, Esparza statement said:

It is heartbreaking that Fresno has once again made national news for a video that speaks for itself. Because of the Police Chief’s statement, we want to reassure our entire community that this incident does not reflect our city, nor its values. We can and must do better. We are personally saddened that there has been a failure to express any empathy for the tragic loss of life of a 16-year old teenager. This teenager was a living human being who leaves a grieving mother and family. We wish to express our sincere condolences to the Murrietta-Golding family for their loss. We also want to ask our community’s residents and leaders not to make this about one officer’s actions, but instead focus on how to ensure this never happens again.

Council members Bredefeld and Karbassi statement said:

First, our colleagues, members Arias and Soria in their earlier release titled, ‘City Council Statement…’ do not speak for the City Council, only themselves. As for the shooting death of 16 year old, Isiah Murrietta-Golding, we, along with our entire community grieve over his loss of life. We also grieve over the death of 19 year old, Eugenia Ybarra, who was murdered the prior day. The loss of such young lives is a complete tragedy. While the video reflects an officer involved shooting and subsequent loss of life, it is important to remember that the District Attorney reviewed the circumstances of the shooting. Now there is civil litigation which should be allowed to work its way through the legal system. We urge everyone to allow the legal process to unfold and encourage calm and support for all the families who have suffered such great loss.

