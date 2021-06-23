Fresno City Council meetings on Granite Park potentially violated Brown Act, according to letter from DA

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County DA’s office has sent a letter to the office of Fresno’s city attorney regarding possible violations of the Brown Act, a law requiring all meetings of a legislative body be open and public.

The letter from District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp to Fresno city attorney Doug Sloan refers to unspecified potential violations of the Brown Act in city council meetings about the Granite Park complex, owned by Terance Frazier.

The letter to Sloan states that this isn’t the first time the city has been warned about potential Brown Act violations as they pertain to Granite Park. It goes on to request that any vote regarding Granite Park be put on hold until an investigation can be completed.