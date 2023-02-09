FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno City Council Thursday introduced a new ordinance aimed at catalytic converter thieves.

It’s an issue that has plagued the city over the course of the last few years.

The ordinance would require those in possession of catalytic converters in the city of Fresno to have proper documentation, one the first of its kind.

Business has boomed in the past few years for thieves of the valuable car part.

In 2020 there were only 210 reported catalytic converter thefts in Fresno.

That number jumped to 1,597 in 2021, and a whopping 2,085 in 2022.

Thousands of thefts have led to high dollar losses for the helpless victims.

“I came out the other morning to take my mom to an appointment and when I started my car I thought it was about to explode,” said Alisa Wright, a victim of catalytic converter theft, and a Fresno resident of over 20 years.

“I jumped out of it really quick and my dad said, ‘Oh it sounds like your catalytic converter was stolen.’ The whole thing, said and done for me, was about $1,800,” she said.

Ordinance ID 23-247 would make it illegal to possess detached catalytic converters, unless you’re recognized as a core recycler with the city, or if you have proper documentation of where the converter came from.

That could include, but is not limited to the following:

A bill of sale from the original owner with visual evidence.

Documentation from an auto-body shop that proves the owner relinquished the catalytic converter to the auto-body shop.

Verifiable electronic communication from the previous owner to the possessor relinquishing ownership of the catalytic converter.

Or visual evidence of the vehicle from which the catalytic converter originated.

Violators could face a $1,000 fine and up to a year of jail time.

“I think it’s encouraging they’re trying to crack down on it. And I’m sure that that’ll catch a few people, but it doesn’t seem like it will be extremely helpful,” said Wright.

City Council President Tyler Maxwell, who authored the ordinance, said Fresno City Council will vote on the ordinance at their next meeting.

He tells me he, Mayor Jerry Dyer, and Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama will hold a press conference next week to provide more information about the ordinance.