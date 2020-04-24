Fresno City council approves millions to go towards renters and small businesses

Live Now
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Fresno City Council voted 4-3 to approve $2.5 million dollars go to Fresno citizens struggling due to COVID-19.

Councilmember Esmeralda Soria proposed the plan gives $1 million to small businesses. The other $1.5 million will help renters.

Soria said the money comes from the $92 million that Fresno received on Wednesday from the federal CARES Act.

“I am trying to make sure that our city of Fresno meets this moment by taking care of 1. Our most vulnerable and 2. our small business owners who are the backbone of our economy,” Soria said.

“Our businesses have taken a major hit,” said Downtown Business Partnership CEO Jimmy Cerracchio. “I want to say like 80-85% loss in revenues.”

The council gave $750,000 to small businesses a couple of weeks ago but was overwhelmed with the number of applications that came flooding in.

Fresno Chamber of Commerce CEO Nathan Ahle said the businesses have exhausted all local, state, and federal resources. Ahle said if more help isn’t on the way in the future thousands of citizens will no longer have a job.

“We are going to see businesses reopen or not be able to stay in business,” said Ahle. “So that means more job loss and more people that cannot pay their rent.”

$1.5 million of the city council’s allocation will be given to citizens who cannot pay rent. Mayor Lee Brand and Fresno’s City Manager have stated they do not support the plan because they are worried it could cause financial problems, especially regarding the city’s budget.

“I will continue to listen to their projections and their concerns,” said Soria. “But I think this is our opportunity to meet the moment and help those that are gonna be in the worse shape if we do not act today. You know, 3 months from now or 6 months from now when their back rent is due.”

