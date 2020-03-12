Fresno City College using new disinfecting foggers, a way to keep campus clean

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Fresno City College is trying to be proactive by purchasing new disinfecting foggers. The college’s goal is to disinfect the whole campus numerous times per week.

Fresno City College President Carole Goldsmith says these foggers will help keep their campus clean.

“We got a couple of the small units and we have some larger units coming in,” said Goldsmith. “But, what it does is it has this disinfecting fog. So think of it as a room sanitizer but it sprays on the equipment.”

These disinfecting foggers use an electrolyte mist that is supposed to kill harmful germs as classes continue to be held in person.

“We know that a number of our sister colleges across the state are grappling with this now so we are going to stay within close communication this is an evolving issue,” said Goldsmith. “I think as long as we stay calm go to the CDC work with the public health department.”

Goldsmith says the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Fresno County has not changed. Continuing to clean and disinfect their campus is all they can do to ensure a safe and clean learning environment for their students.

Fresno City College student Ricardo Quesada says he believes Fresno City is taking the right actions.

“They are not making a big deal out of it they are just taking steps to take care of each student’s health,” Quesada said.

Other students believe these foggers will help and do not want to switch to online classes.

