FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Fresno City College is hosting a free family-friendly Halloween fall carnival on campus for all ages.

The Fall Carnival is a family-friendly and safe trick-or-treating festivity for all ages. This fun-filled community event is designed to provide families and children with a safe environment to enjoy Halloween festivities.

Fresno City College says they have hosted the Fall Carnival for over 20 years to provide a safe environment for neighborhood kids to enjoy trick-or-treating. It has grown in popularity each year. Last year about 5,000 were in attendance. The whole campus gets involved.

Organizers say there will be free games and activities, candy, and prizes available to the kids. Activities include science experiments, a haunted house (a scary version and a kid-friendly version), face painting, a pumpkin patch, and a photo booth. Food trucks will also be available for food purchases.

This event will take place on Fresno City College’s campus near University Mall on Oct. 27, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.