FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – A Fresno City college student is one out of only a handful that has been accepted into the International Institute for Astronautical Sciences.

Amarisa Gonzalez is one of only 10 chosen to be a part of Project PoSSUM. The project’s mission is to look into the global climate and understand the atmosphere through hands-on experience in Florida.

Gonzalez will start the program in March but needs help to get there. She is raising money through this gofundme.

Gonzalez joined us on the morning show to talk more about the program, what led up to this point, and her goals and aspirations in the future.