FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno City College received $20,000 in scholarships by Comcast to support students who want to pursue careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM).

On Wednesday, Comcast announced they will donate $100,000 to five community colleges in the Central Valley to support the next generation of students eager to pursue careers in STEM. Each college will receive $20,000, one of them including Fresno City College.

Other colleges include Clovis Community College, Madera College, Reedley College, and College of the Sequoias.

Comcast officials say the institutions selected span four counties in the Central Valley and are home to primarily income-constrained student populations with many first-generation students.

“This scholarship donation from Comcast will help so many students from communities throughout the Central Valley who will go on to accomplish amazing things,” said David Tashjian, Regional Senior Vice President of Comcast California. “Our hope at Comcast is that these community college scholarships will do just that — meet these students where they are and support their future learning, growth, and advancement in whatever way serves them best.”

The scholarship reception was held at Fresno City College and included Chancellor Dr. Carole Goldsmith, presidents from the five area community colleges, along with business and community leaders from the region.