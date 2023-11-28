FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – For the sixth year, Fresno City College is participating in the Giving Tuesday fundraising event to raise money for their Ram Pantry on campus.

“There’s just so much need out here and we want to make sure our students are fed,” said Dr. Robert Pimentel, who is the President of Fresno City College.

Since the beginning of the fall semester, the Ram Pantry serves on average a little over 1,000 students a day.

To help ensure these students have enough food to choose from when coming to the Ram Pantry Fresno City College is hoping to raise $40,000 by the end of Tuesday.

“It may not sound like that much but it’s really hard to get there you know, especially this year for some reason, so we are asking all of our donors to step up and donate money this year,” said Pimentel.

For thousands of students on campus having the Ram Pantry stocked with canned foods, fresh produce, and frozen meats, helps them focus on their classes and not on where their next meal will come from.

“It makes a difference because I know when I come I’ll be able to get snacks to take home and bring some back the next day if I need something to eat because I’m dependent on financial aid right now and I don’t have that much money,” said Renata Farinelli, who is a student at FCC.

Students say they visit the Ram Pantry at least once a day. The pantry is open every day and is a resource students are thankful to have.

“Honestly I don’t know what I would do if the pantry wasn’t here because I’d probably still be struggling,” said Farinelli.

Paul Torres has been the Food Coordinator at the Ram Pantry for two years, he says the money raised on Tuesday will help purchase essential items.

“We get donors and funds throughout the year but this funding specifically will help us to buy items that are non-perishable or items that aren’t close to the expiration date along with toiletries,” said Torres.

To donate you can text rampantry to 44-32p or visit Fresno’s City College Giving Tuesday web page.