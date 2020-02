FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) -- Two officers were hit by a suspected drunk driver in northwest Fresno on Sunday night. The accident comes as Fresno Police beefed up patrols for Super Bowl Sunday to crack down on DUI drivers.

It happened right in front of the Fresno County Jail in the area of M and Fresno streets around 10 p.m. A police car was turning left onto Fresno Street after dropping off a new inmate. That's when 47-year-old Ray Johnson rammed into them, according to Lt. Bill Dooley.