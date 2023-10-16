FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno City College Dream Center Migrant Student Support Success Service team hosted its 7th annual Undocumented Student Action Week on Monday.

There will be events up until Friday, Oct. 20.

College officials say the week is intended to help students and staff build collaborations, create a sense of belonging and purpose on campus and assist undocumented students.

Dr. Carole Goldsmith, the Chancellor of the State Center of Community College District, was at the opening event Monday and said that the four colleges serve the largest undocumented population in the Central Valley and currently serve 1,409 undocumented students.

The event is free and is in-person at the Fresno City College campus. For more information on the different events throughout the week, check Fresno City College’s website.