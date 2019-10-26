Fresno City College hosts annual journalism conference for valley high school students

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Fresno City College is celebrating journalism by teaching teens about it.

The campus held its annual High School Journalism Conference Friday. It welcomed kids from around the valley, having them take part in workshops designed to inspire them to pursue journalism as they consider their major in college.

“We want them to have a day where they meet professionals in the field, who can become mentors and people they can go to when they have questions about journalism,” says Dympna Ugwu-Oju, journalism instructor at Fresno City College.

KSEE24’s chief meteorologist AJ Fox took part in the event letting students know about how local news is using social media tools like Facebook Live.

