FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held to celebrate the completion of the new Fresno City College (FCC) First Responders Campus, college officials announced on Friday.

Officials say the new campus brings together all Fresno City College first responder programs such as the Police Academy, Fire Academy, and the Emergency Medical Technician program (EMT) into one 40-acre location.

The Fire Academy and EMT program had been housed at the FCC Career and Technology Center on Annadale Avenue and the Police Academy moved from the main campus.

Officials say the new facility will include state-of-the-art tools to train cadets in the newest equipment available. There will be fire training structures, a scenario village for police training, simulation spaces, a running track, and a driving pad with room for expansion.

The majority of the funding for the $46.1 million project came from the 2002 Measure E ($45 million) with $1.1 million coming from the 2016 Measure C.

The ribbon-cut ceremony will be held on October 20th, at 10:00 a.m. in the facility located at 3300 E. North Ave.