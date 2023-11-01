FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – While Halloween may be over, festivities continued at Fresno City College as the campus celebrated Dia De Los Muertos, also known as the Day of the Dead, on Wednesday.

Vibrant displays of altars and skulls were on display in the patio of the college as students and staff took part in the tradition of remembrance.

President of the Latino Faculty and Staff Association at Fresno City Angelica Gill says the day is not a day to mourn but to celebrate memories of the dead and the Latino heritage.

“Although they are folks who have passed and are no longer with us it’s kind of keeping their spirits alive and a lot of folks tend to dress up,” said Gill.

One woman dressed as “La Catrina,” a ubiquitous character associated with the celebration.

Her face was painted to pay tribute to those who have died, while her dress is full of bright colors to symbolize the beauty of life and living in the moment.

Pictures of local leaders and loved ones who are no longer here fill the displays, some pictures even have snacks next to them.

It is believed those who have died can come back to earth during the celebration to visit family and eat their favorite meals.

Fresno City College student Cristal Bibians put a bottle of Sprite and a bag of Doritos next to a picture of her mom who died when she was young.

“I left a bag of Doritos and a Sprite because that was one of our favorite drinks and foods we shared together so we come and she visits I’ll be able to eat it too and we can have that shared moment,” said Bibians.

The end of the days long celebration is on Thursday, Nov. 2.