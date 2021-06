FRESNO, California (KGPE/KSEE) — The Fresno City Council voted Monday for the dismissal of Fresno City Clerk Yvonne Spence in a four to three vote, according to city councilmembers.

The Fresno City Council appointed Yvonne Spence to the position of City Clerk in January 2012.

According to the City of Fresno, Spence was previously the Deputy City Clerk for the City of Austin, Texas, for ten years.

It is currently unknown on what prompted the termination.