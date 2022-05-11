FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno’s top attorney is headed to Southern California. Doug Sloan is leaving his job as City Attorney and has accepted the same post for the city of Santa Monica, according to the city of Fresno.

“I have mixed emotions over City Attorney Doug Sloan’s departure from the City of Fresno,” Mayor Jerry Dyer said. “I am excited for Doug in his new role as the City Attorney for Santa Monica. However, Doug’s experience, knowledge, and political savvy will be very difficult to replace in Fresno. Fortunately, Doug built a very strong team of attorneys in his office, which will minimize the impact felt in the legal arena.”

Sloan worked under three mayoral administrations and oversees 148 employees, including the Code Enforcement division. He also supervises 28 attorneys, city officials say.

“I have loved my 16 years here at the Fresno City Attorney’s Office, especially the wonderful group of people in the office who have become lifelong friends,” said Sloan. “The decision to leave has been very difficult, but Santa Monica is an incredible opportunity that I really look forward to.”

Sloan worked under three mayoral administrations. Sloan’s final day on the job will be June 3.