Fresno church says its ‘vital’ to remain open during pandemic despite Gov. Newsom’s order

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KGPE) – A Fresno Church refuses to close its doors this Sunday and will continue to hold in-person services.

Pastor Jim Franklin with Cornerstone Church in downtown Fresno says attending church is essential. He says they are not trying to protest the governors order, they simply believe the right to worship is vital during this pandemic.

In Fresno County it’s a question of religious freedom. On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered 30 counties to shut down indoor operations, including places of worship.

But Franklin is planning to keep the doors open. He says with suicides on the rise, church is needed.

“We are seeing the affects of this pandemic on the emotional and spiritual well-being of individuals, as a pastor I have a responsibility to do the very best that I can to provide the best care for them,” Franklin said.

He says the church has taken several precautions with social distancing parishioners, providing hand washing stations outside and limiting the number of people per service.

“You’re safer coming to Cornerstone Church then you are going to a big box store or sitting a restaurant, even outside and eating,” Franklin said.

Fresno City councilmember Garry Bredefeld says he will be there on Sunday in full support.

“Our ability to practice our faith, whatever your faith is, is at stake, so we have to push back and I’m pushing back and the way I know how to do, I’m going to church and i’m singing loudly and proudly,” Bredefeld said.

But other faith leaders disagree.

“Faith leaders need to be setting the example,” said Reza Nekumanesh, executive director of the Islamic Cultural Center of Fresno.

The Islamic Cultural Center of Fresno has been closed since March. Nekumanesh says it’s been hard not to gather but to keep people safe they plan to stay closed for at least another three months.

“We have prayers that can only be prayed in congregation that you can’t pray them on your own, so it’s very important for us to gather but public health and public safety supersedes the need to gather,” he said.

New Covenant Community Church in north Fresno confirmed a member tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago.

“We need to be wise, the bible says be wise serpents and gentle as doves and hopefully that’s what we accomplish,” said Scott Gossenberger, a teaching pastor at the New Covenant Community Church.

Franklin says holding services outside is not an option for Cornerstone Church because of its location in downtown Fresno and he says because of the heat.

The Fresno City Attorney’s office says code enforcement has steered clear of local churches. The County says if any action was to be taken it would come from the state.

