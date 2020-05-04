Fresno church offers its first drive-in service, after California now allowing them

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Church is looking a little different these days.

From live music to people wearing masks, dozens were praying and worshipping on Sunday morning in the church parking lot from inside their cars.

It’s been about seven weeks since mass gatherings came to a halt because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s really nice to you know get to at least see them from a distance but you know just hear the word to, I miss sermons and being in the congregation but this will do for now,” Church member, Crystal Teran said.

While at first public health officials and the government said these drive-in religious services weren’t allowed, the Center for American Liberty filed a lawsuit and now they are.

As of last week, drive-in church services are now allowed in California.

“People are hurting right now and so to be allowed to have a drive-in church experience like this, to be able to protect people, and people can enjoy the service from the safety of their own vehicles,” said Kevin Foster, the pastor at Lifebridge Community Church in Fresno.

Though this new normal comes with some challenges. Foster says it’s worth it. He says their goal is to spread a pandemic of hope.

“We purchased a new generator and found out this morning it didn’t work and so we had to go to plan B immediately to run power from the building,” Foster said.

Every Friday night they are giving away bags of groceries, delivering to those who are in the high-risk category and this Saturday the church plans to honor mothers from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

“They can drive through and receive a Mother’s Day gift bag as our way of saying thank you to all the moms for keeping the families together,” he said.

Foster says they are still holding online church services and say they plan to hold drive-in services twice a month during the pandemic.

