Fresno church offering monthly outdoor worship service during pandemic

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — A Fresno church is offering its congregation a much-needed break from the stress of life during the pandemic.

It was worship night on the lawn at Northpointe Church on Herndon and Santa Fe avenues.

Since March the church says they have moved to online services but began offering a monthly outdoor worship service about two months ago.

The church encourages members to wear masks and socially distance in order to stay safe.

Associate pastor of discipleship Kevin Manning says its important for people to find hope through their faith during these uncertain times.

“We want so desperately just to speak into their lives. We’re a relational church, and so face-to-face, it matters. That’s the way god designed us. To be face-to-face, and that’s what’s so critical, to be able to share. See eye-to-eye. Right? And so, can’t always see the smiles with masks, but we can still see the joy in their lives,” Manning said.

Manning says their Sunday services will continue to be held online but are working to host more services outside in the near future.

