FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Churchgoers of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church showed strength in numbers by packing the pues in Sunday night’s Love Triumphs Hate candlelight vigil.

The vigil comes after someone smashed 25 windows causing $25,000 in damage two weeks ago.

Eric Olson who attended the vigil says a piece of his heart broke when the glass did.

“It makes everyone feel unsafe and is felt throughout the community especially when it coming towards an institution of love,” said Olson.

After the damage was done organizers of the church say a calling card from the hate group the “proud boys” was found at the scene.

The Fresno Police Department said the sticker is not enough evidence to investigate as a hate crime.

Pastor Bill Knezovich says he disagrees and says this is just one instance in a long line of threatening messages to the church since it held a drag festival in December.

“If you go out there on the north side… There’s a sticker there it wasn’t there before this it’s there now,” said Knezovich.

The person responsible has yet to be caught but the church says they have found peace through the overwhelming support

“It’s really nice to know the community loves us and supports us and to know that we feel the same way about them we love and support them,” said Knezovish.

The church says despite push back it will continue its mission to provide a place of sanctuary for everyone in the community.