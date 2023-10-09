FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In response to the ongoing conflict in Israel that resumed over the weekend, a Fresno church is coming together and inviting the community to rally in prayer for those stuck in the unrest.

Cornerstone Church will conduct a ‘Stand with Israel Prayer’ Rally on Wednesday, October 11, at 7:00 p.m. at the Historic Wilson Theater, 1445 Fulton St. Fresno CA 93721.

Cornerstone’s Pastor Jim Franklin encourages all those who stand against these terrorist attacks and desire to show their unwavering support 6for the people of Israel to join the church in prayer for all of the innocent individuals’ men, women, and children on both sides who have been caught up in the conﬂict.