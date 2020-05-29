Fresno CHP officer signs off for the last time after 26 years of service

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Fresno-based California Highway Patrol Officer retired Friday after signing off for the last time following 26 years of service.

The Fresno CHP office posted a video of Officer Tony Arcellus making the sign-off call as the dispatcher spoke of his career.

The dispatcher said, “It is our honor and privilege to thank you for 26 years of service to the people of California.”

Arcellus graduated from the CHP academy in 1994, and was first assigned to East Los Angeles and then transferred to Coalinga, before moving to Fresno.

The video ends with the dispatcher saying, “everyone here at the Fresno area office would like to advise that it has been a wonderful experience working with you and we all wish you well.”

