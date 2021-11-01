Fresno CHP investigating after car hit by gunfire on Highway 99

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The California Highway Patrol said they are investigating after two cars crashed on highway 99 with bullet holes in one of the cars Monday morning.

The crash was reported around 4:30 a.m. near highway 99 and Shaw Avenues.

The CHP said there was a shooting on the highway that led to two cars going off the road. There were three people in one of the cars that was hit by the gunfire.

They fled after the crash, then returned after officers arrived. The driver of the second vehicle was not injured.

Detectives are on the scene investigating.