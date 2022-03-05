FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – On Saturday, dozens gathered downtown for a celebration of Chinese culture and the Year of the Tiger during the Fresno Chinese New Year Parade and Festival.

“It’s exciting to see the line dancing and the people coming down to be a part of the parade,” said parade attendee, Mark Chin.

Chin says he’s happy to see other people coming together to celebrate his culture and the new year.

“Having this opportunity in Fresno, to have a Chinatown that has such a long history, of Chinese people going back to the 1800s, it’s just a matter of coming out to show our support,” explained Chin.

The event happened just one day after one of the most historic buildings in Fresno caught fire.

The Bow on Tong, which sits in the heart of Chinatown, caught fire early Friday morning. Fresno fire says they’re still investigating the cause, but it’s now a total loss. The roof collapsed and is now set to be demolished.

The parade route even had to be changed and for many, watching the building now sit burnt and charred is heartbreaking.

“I’m devastated because there’s so many memories, there’s probably 3-4 generations of Chinese people who used to go to that,” said parade attendee, Herbet Nong Jue.

Still despite the fire, the parade went on, for which many are thankful.

“There’s a large Chinese population here, large Asian population here. Who appreciate the Chinese new year, so if you’re not here, come next year!” said Chin.