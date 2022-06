FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – There is still time to sign up for the Fresno Chamber of Commerce Moe Bagunu Memorial Golf Classic.

The outing is Monday, June 27th at Fort Washington Country Club in Fresno. Teams of four can register on the Fresno Chamber’s website.

Sponsorships are also still available online or by calling the Chamber at 559-495-4800.

KSEE24 Sunrise Anchor, Caroline Collins, will take part in the event hitting “Drives for Donations” and emceeing the banquet portion of the outing.