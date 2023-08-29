FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Chaffee Zoo announced Tuesday that their opening hours will be changing next month.

Starting Sept. 1, the Fresno Chaffee Zoo will be open for an hour longer.

Fresno Chaffee Zoo’s opening times will switch to 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. daily (they were previously 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.). The change comes shortly after officials there opened its newest exhibit, Kingdoms of Asia, in June.

Zoo staff members say the Kingdoms of Asia exhibit sees the return of Malayan tigers to the site (with a swimming area for them), as well as sun bears and river otters – and the Komodo dragons will be housed at the new exhibit too.

